Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,412 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,819,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.