Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,912 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.04% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.88. 30,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,684. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.