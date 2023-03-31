Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.49. The company had a trading volume of 529,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,042. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

