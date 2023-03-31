Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,672. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

