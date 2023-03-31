Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 83,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,065,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Performance

IUSS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US Small Company index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. IUSS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.