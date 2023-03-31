Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.60.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

ADP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.94. 101,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.