Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.31. The company had a trading volume of 171,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,040. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

