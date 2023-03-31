Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,871,000 after buying an additional 231,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,563,000 after buying an additional 646,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

