Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) & Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.12, suggesting a potential upside of 477.36%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $118.57 million 0.12 -$65.92 million ($4.71) -0.12 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $27.15 million 6.04 -$165.46 million ($1.02) -1.04

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -56.46% -69.58% -16.54% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -609.46% -132.29% -45.05%

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

