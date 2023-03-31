RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.94.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

RH traded down $8.08 on Thursday, reaching $237.63. 4,103,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.