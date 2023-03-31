Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €310.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €310.00 ($333.33) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($313.98) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RHM opened at €271.70 ($292.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €242.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €199.57. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 12-month high of €274.50 ($295.16).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.