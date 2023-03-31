RHS Financial LLC Acquires 4,406 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

