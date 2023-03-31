RHS Financial LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

JPUS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $494.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

