RHS Financial LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 931,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

