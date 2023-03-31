RHS Financial LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.45. 272,126 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

