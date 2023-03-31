RHS Financial LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.9% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHB traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 281,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

