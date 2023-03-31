RHS Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $113.83. 108,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

