RHS Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.84.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.39. 447,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.91. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

