RHS Financial LLC Sells 867 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.13. 292,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,521. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

