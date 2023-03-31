Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 102,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 196,803 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

