Richard Douglas Purchases 80,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) Director Richard Douglas acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MaxCyte Stock Up 6.6 %

MXCT opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 784,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $20,963,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 947,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MaxCyte

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.