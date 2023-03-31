Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
