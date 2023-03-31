Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

