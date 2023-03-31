Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RBN opened at GBX 102 ($1.25) on Friday. Robinson has a one year low of GBX 74.87 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 102.70 ($1.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

