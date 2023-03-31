Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Robinson Price Performance
LON RBN opened at GBX 102 ($1.25) on Friday. Robinson has a one year low of GBX 74.87 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 102.70 ($1.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.84.
About Robinson
