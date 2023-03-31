Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.8068 dividend. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 455.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

