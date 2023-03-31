Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 175 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

