Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

