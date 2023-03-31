Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 71,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.