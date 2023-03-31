Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RSP stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

