Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,499,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

