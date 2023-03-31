Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 229 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PEP stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

