Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 629 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.36. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

