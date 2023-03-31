Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $379.31 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its 200 day moving average is $338.29. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

