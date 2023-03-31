Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TJX opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

