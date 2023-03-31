Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $109,000.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ROP traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $440.69. The company had a trading volume of 957,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.40 and a 200-day moving average of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

