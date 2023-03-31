Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.71

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.71 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 308.80 ($3.79). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 308.80 ($3.79), with a volume of 1,431,389 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.18) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.30) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.30) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.50 ($4.33).

Rotork Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,852.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 320.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.86.

Rotork Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rotork

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,363.64%.

In other Rotork news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,347.34). In related news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,347.34). Also, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.03), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($54,005.75). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,092 shares of company stock valued at $628,084. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

