Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires Shares of 38,550 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOND traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 417,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

