Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $48.73. 523,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,296. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $53.38.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

