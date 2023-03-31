Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $722,000 Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 213,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 29,577 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $95.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

