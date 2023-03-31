Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 180 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGGet Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

