Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 3,798 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Macerich were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich Announces Dividend

NYSE MAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 675,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.66%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.