Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 55 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.13. 311,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,912. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.