Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 55 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.13. 311,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,912. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.23.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
