Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 775 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Polaris were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 165,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

