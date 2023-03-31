Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.14. 958,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,378. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

