Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $254,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,115,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

