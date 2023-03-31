Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New $958,000 Investment in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEAR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.90. 32,819 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.