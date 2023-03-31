Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,551 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,562,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,093,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

