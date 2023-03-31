Royal Harbor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $54.43. 3,571,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,226. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

