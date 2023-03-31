RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

RTG Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$41.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

