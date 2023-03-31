Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 27,510 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 243,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,117 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,831,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

