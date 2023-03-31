Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $96.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.
RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.4 %
RHP stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
