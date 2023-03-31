Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $96.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

RHP stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,642,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,747,000 after acquiring an additional 81,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.